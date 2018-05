- More FAQs -

Q. But what about my Privacy?

As mentioned above, we save your data locally and we don't have access to your data at all. So there's no way for us to sell or use your data in any form.



And even if we change the product-mechanism in future, we'll notify you first. That's our promise!

Q. Thanks! But why Push Notifications?

We believe that blocking websites doesn’t work. Mostly because it’s a habit that we’re fighting against. We cannot change habits in a single day / week / month. It takes time to form a new habit and a lot more to break one.



Habits are not changed by stopping / blocking what you’re currently addicted to doing. Instead, what has worked for many, is slowly doing different things on top of what they're already habituated to do. That’s what we want to accomplish with Rooster. And that’s why we are giving the option to nudge yourself via Push Notifications rather than blocking websites altogether.

Q. What if I have some feedback?